Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 6:03 p.m.
Dhirubhai Ambani School commences teaching through virtual platform amid the lockdown. 5:57 p.m.
Drones were used to enforce lockdown and more people were booked for violating prohibitory orders. 5:49 p.m.
Shimla residents crowd at stores during curfew relaxation to buy essentials. 5:40 p.m.
An FIR was registered against 15-20 people for gathering for namaz in violation of lockdown orders. 5:32 p.m.
An 66-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10. 5:13 p.m.
Labourers from the unorganised sector in Himachal Pradesh stare at uncertain future amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. 5:12 p.m.
The Indian Air Force creates nine quarantine facilities at its nodal bases across country. 5:10 p.m.
Poultry farmers in Punjab and Haryana stare at losses due to feed shortage due to the lockdown. 4:54 p.m.
Animal protection organisations urge Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to shut illegal meat, pet markets to contain coronavirus. 4:52 p.m.
India's growth in next two quarters won't be over three per cent, former chief statistician Pronab Sen says. 4:43 p.m.
Four more people test positive for coronavirus in UP as the number of cases rises to 42. 4:19 p.m.
E-commerce companies temporarily stop taking orders for non-essential items amid lockdown. 4:04 p.m.
Coronavirus impact to bring more worries for Indian banks, ratings agency Fitch says. 4:02 p.m.
A 70-year old woman, who became the second COVID-19 related fatality from Karnataka, is among four new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state, taking the total number of the affected to 55, health department says. 3:52 p.m. The central government permits distilleries to manufacture hand sanitisers and issues licences to 45 firms.
3:58 p.m. A 73-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in coma due to kidney failure in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district dies, official says.
3:35 p.m. WTO sees sharp fall in trade and calls for global solutions to tackle COVID-19 crisis.
3:10 p.m. Financial services major Kotak Mahindra says it will reimburse employees and their family members for COVID-19 test.
3:05 p.m. Three persons including a doctor couple test positive for coronavirus in Telangana as total cases rise to to 44 in the state.
2:32 p.m. Delhi Metro services closure period extended till April 14, DMRC says.
2:11 p.m. Mahindra & Mahindra hopes to be ready with ventilator prototype in 3 days to assist combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
2:01 p.m. The government will provide 5 kg grains and 1 kg pulses for free over next 3 months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says.
1:34 p.m. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, and healthcare workers.
1:26 p.m. Scientists identify nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19.
1:25 p.m. Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Noida.
1:09 p.m. The government has enough foodgrain reserves to feed the poor amid the nationwide lockdown, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says.
1:01 p.m. Shops selling essentials will remain open round the clock, says Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.
12:34 p.m. A total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.
12:17 p.m. Shortage of thermal scanners in two inter-state check gates of Nagaland, official says 12:16 p.m.
Warm, humid climate linked to slower COVID-19 transmission, MIT study says. 12:01 p.m.
Forty eight people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient in Srinagar are put in quarantine. 11:52 a.m.
China's ruling Communist Party poses a "substantial threat" to Americans' health and their way of life, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. 11:43 a.m.
Mobile maker Lava pays 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers to support their expenses during the lockdown period. 11:26 a.m.
Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking total cases in the city rise to 10. 11:20 a.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 649, with a death toll of 13, Health Ministry says. 11:05 a.m.
ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for supply of COVID-19 test kits. 9:46 a.m.
A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar dies, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus. 9:38 a.m.
China reports no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67. 9:00 a.m.
Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 20 as five more people test positive. 8:58 a.m.
Coronavirus cases in the US cross 65,000 with more than 1,000 fatalities. 1:15 a.m.
Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Goa, health department officials say..
