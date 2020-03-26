Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:17 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 6:03 p.m.

Dhirubhai Ambani School commences teaching through virtual platform amid the lockdown. 5:57 p.m.

Drones were used to enforce lockdown and more people were booked for violating prohibitory orders. 5:49 p.m.

Shimla residents crowd at stores during curfew relaxation to buy essentials. 5:40 p.m.

An FIR was registered against 15-20 people for gathering for namaz in violation of lockdown orders. 5:32 p.m.

An 66-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10. 5:13 p.m.

Labourers from the unorganised sector in Himachal Pradesh stare at uncertain future amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. 5:12 p.m.

The Indian Air Force creates nine quarantine facilities at its nodal bases across country. 5:10 p.m.

Poultry farmers in Punjab and Haryana stare at losses due to feed shortage due to the lockdown. 4:54 p.m.

Animal protection organisations urge Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to shut illegal meat, pet markets to contain coronavirus. 4:52 p.m.

India's growth in next two quarters won't be over three per cent, former chief statistician Pronab Sen says. 4:43 p.m.

Four more people test positive for coronavirus in UP as the number of cases rises to 42. 4:19 p.m.

E-commerce companies temporarily stop taking orders for non-essential items amid lockdown. 4:04 p.m.

Coronavirus impact to bring more worries for Indian banks, ratings agency Fitch says. 4:02 p.m.

A 70-year old woman, who became the second COVID-19 related fatality from Karnataka, is among four new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state, taking the total number of the affected to 55, health department says. 3:52 p.m. The central government permits distilleries to manufacture hand sanitisers and issues licences to 45 firms.

3:58 p.m. A 73-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in coma due to kidney failure in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district dies, official says.

3:35 p.m. WTO sees sharp fall in trade and calls for global solutions to tackle COVID-19 crisis.

3:10 p.m. Financial services major Kotak Mahindra says it will reimburse employees and their family members for COVID-19 test.

3:05 p.m. Three persons including a doctor couple test positive for coronavirus in Telangana as total cases rise to to 44 in the state.

2:32 p.m. Delhi Metro services closure period extended till April 14, DMRC says.

2:11 p.m. Mahindra & Mahindra hopes to be ready with ventilator prototype in 3 days to assist combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

2:01 p.m. The government will provide 5 kg grains and 1 kg pulses for free over next 3 months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says.

1:34 p.m. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, and healthcare workers.

1:26 p.m. Scientists identify nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19.

1:25 p.m. Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Noida.

1:09 p.m. The government has enough foodgrain reserves to feed the poor amid the nationwide lockdown, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says.

1:01 p.m. Shops selling essentials will remain open round the clock, says Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

12:34 p.m. A total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.

12:17 p.m. Shortage of thermal scanners in two inter-state check gates of Nagaland, official says 12:16 p.m.

Warm, humid climate linked to slower COVID-19 transmission, MIT study says. 12:01 p.m.

Forty eight people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient in Srinagar are put in quarantine. 11:52 a.m.

China's ruling Communist Party poses a "substantial threat" to Americans' health and their way of life, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. 11:43 a.m.

Mobile maker Lava pays 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers to support their expenses during the lockdown period. 11:26 a.m.

Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking total cases in the city rise to 10. 11:20 a.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 649, with a death toll of 13, Health Ministry says. 11:05 a.m.

ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for supply of COVID-19 test kits. 9:46 a.m.

A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar dies, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus. 9:38 a.m.

China reports no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67. 9:00 a.m.

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 20 as five more people test positive. 8:58 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in the US cross 65,000 with more than 1,000 fatalities. 1:15 a.m.

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Goa, health department officials say..

