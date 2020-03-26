India expresses concern over blasts near cremation site of Kabul attack victims

India on Thursday expressed deep concern over reported blasts near the cremation site of those killed in a dastardly terror attack on a gurudwara in Kabul. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Kabul has been in touch with Afghan security authorities and asked them to ensure adequate security to families of the victims of the attack as well as their safe return to their homes.

Twenty-five people were killed and at least eight others wounded in the attack on the gurudwara in Shorbazar area of Kabul on Wednesday. One of the deceased was Tian Singh, a 71-year-old Delhi resident. "Deeply concerned at the blasts reported near the cremation site of those killed during the attack on Gurudwara Sahib in #Kabul," Jaishankar tweeted.

He said the embassy is in touch with family members of the victims. "Understandable grief and anger at the cowardly terrorist attack on Gurudwara in #Kabul. Our Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is in continuous touch with the families of those killed and injured," Jaishankar said in another tweet. He said efforts were on to bring back mortal remains of Singh from Kabul.

"Medical opinion against moving injured at this stage. Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is working on the return of the mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh. I Will keep you updated," he said. India on Wednesday had strongly condemned the terror attack, saying targeting of a religious place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic reflected the "diabolical mindset" of the perpetrators and their backers.

"Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers," the MEA said. It said India stands in solidarity with the people, the government and the security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts for bringing peace and security to the country.

