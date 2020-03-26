Coronavirus: SGPC postpones annual budget session

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday postponed its annual budget session in view of the current situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but gave approval to the next 90 days of expenditures. The SGPC also condemned gruesome killing of Sikhs in the Afghanistan's gurdwara and said the committee would extend all possible help to families of the victims.

Twenty-five people were killed and at least eight others wounded in the attack on the gurudwara in Shorbazar area of Kabul on Wednesday. The decision to postpone the annual budget session, originally scheduled for Saturday, was taken during SGPC's executive meeting held here under the leadership of the committee's president Gobind Singh Longowal.

During the next 90 days, the community Kitchen at Golden Temple will remain open round the clock and medical care will be available for those in need at Shri Guru Ramdas Institute of Medical College and Research, Longowal said. Last year the SGPC had passed an annual budget of Rs 1,205 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.