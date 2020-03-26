Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds denied entry to AP as restrictions in place

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:56 IST
Hundreds denied entry to AP as restrictions in place

Amaravati, Mar 26 (PTI): Hundreds of people were denied entry into Andhra Pradesh at various checkpoints bordering Telangana on Thursday as authorities refused to ease the restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Devoid of drinking water and food for several hours now, the irate passengers were seen pleading or arguing with police officials to conduct on-the-spot tests and permit their onward journey but the authorities were only willing to take them to a quarantine facility.

Anxious and helpless, these people, including small children, unwittingly ended up forming into a crowd at the borders. A few who agreed to go into quarantine were, however, permitted to cross the inter-state border at Garikapadu even as DGP D G Sawang asserted that nobody would be allowed to come in in violation of prohibitory orders.

Those unwilling to take the quarantine were asked to go back. Guntur Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar told PTI that several people who came from Hyderabad were sent back from two border checkpoints in the district.

People are still coming. We are announcing a mass quarantine for those willing to stay for 15 days. We are arranging transport for such people (to be shifted to quarantine facility), Dinesh said. Nalgonda district in Telangana borders Guntur and Krishna districts of AP on different routes.

[ n the other hand, people proceeding towards Kurnool in AP too faced a blockade on the border with Telangana at Mahbubnagar, reports reaching here said. What triggered the mass travel by these people was the closure of hostels and paying guest facilities in Hyderabad city.

By the time the two state governments got a grip of the problem, the hapless students and employees were on the roads, seeking to make a dash for their homes. While the Telangana authorities issued special travel permits for these people to go back home, the AP officials have barred entry into the state, citing the lockdown.

"If we allow people from outside to enter the state, it will defeat the very purpose of the lockdown, " the DGP said in a statement here. He said those who were stuck at the borders would be allowed into the state only after completion of the 14-day quarantine period.

Reacting angrily to the DGPs statement, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas asked why were (Indians) stranded in foreign countries flown back home. Had intellectuals like you advised in advance, they would have been left abroad! Stop irresponsible talks and come to the aid of thousands of people stranded on the inter-state borders, the TDP MP said in a tweet.

Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan also took to Twitter to make a plea to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy about the stranded people. Having travelled this far with the no objection certificate issued by Hyderabad police, hundreds of passengers are suffering on the roads now as the AP police blocked their entry into the (home) state.Had the officials of the two states acted in concert, this problem would not have arisen, Kalyan said.

He requested the Chief Minister to ensure the stranded persons were sent home, with a directive that they remain in home isolation. If they are left on the roads in this fashion, it will only create new problems, Kalyan warned, referring to the crowding of the panic-stricken passengers.

Hundreds of people have been stranded at checkpoints on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders since Wednesday night as authorities refused to let them into the state in view of the coronavirus lockdown. After frantic SOS calls by the stranded people, including pregnant women and children, AP authorities finally agreed to let them in, on the condition that they be shifted to a quarantine facility.

While those who accepted the government directive were allowed in, others were left at the border points. As news came in that the student hostels and PG facilities were being re-opened in Hyderabad, most of the students turned back, with no hope of going home.

The AP government said in a release on Thursday morning that 44 people who came from Hyderabad were shifted to a quarantine facility at Nuzividu. While some others went back to Hyderabad, over 200 people who refused to move into quarantine were also being sent back, the release said.

Only those persons with a clean certificate for valid medical reasons are being permitted to enter into the state. Others will not be allowed under any circumstances, the release added.

It all began since late Wednesday evening when people started reaching the border checkpoint at Garikapadu on the National Highway-64. They carried a special travel permit issued by police authorities in Hyderabad after student hostels and paying guest facilities were abruptly shut down.

Intervention of the local MLA and Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu did not help as he blamed lack of coordination between the two states authorities for the situation. He said the passengers could be permitted further journey after conducting required thermal screening tests.

The issue was taken to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddys notice but to no avail, as the officials did not relent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi King urges G20 to take responsibility for funding COVID-19 treatment research

Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 SputnikANI G20 countries have a responsibility to fund scientific research that will lead to the development of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and maintain their supply and delivery, Saudi Ara...

ESAF Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead for Rs 976 cr IPO

ESAF Small Finance Bank has received capital markets regulator Sebis go-ahead to float a Rs 976-crore initial public offering. The company had filed draft papers with Sebi in January and obtained its &#160;observations on March 20, as per t...

UK just weeks behind Italy in coronavirus outbreak, warns Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the countrys NHS risks becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak and that the situation in Britain is just two or three weeks behind Italy. The numbers are very stark, and they are a...

DRDO to produce 5,000 ventilators to treat coronavirus patients

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy on Thursday said his organisation is working to produce 5,000 ventilators per month which are required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Some time back D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020