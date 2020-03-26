Left Menu
Coronavirus: CRPF launches helpline to provide assistance to people

  PTI
  New Delhi
  26-03-2020
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:03 IST
The CRPF on Thursday launched a WhatsApp-based helpline that will provide medicines and other essential items to the needy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The assistance has been launched under the umbrella of its Kashmir-based 'Madadgaar' helpline that operates with the primary number of 14411 and Twitter handle @CRPFmadadgaar.

The force on Thursday issued a message on its social media platforms publicising the new WhatsApp number- 7082814411. It said the helpline can be specifically used by Kashmiri people living in the Jammu-Kashmir Union Territory and also by those living in the northern part of the country, that is the area of responsibility of its J&K zone.

Officials added that people calling from other parts of the country will also be helped as the force has a nation-wide presence. "The WhatsApp number can be called by people seeking assistance. The helpline will help them in case of general information sought and in case of specific medical query, experts will be consulted." "The helpline will also cater to CRPF personnel and their families who face any issue regarding coronavirus. Many of the troops are away from home and hence all help will be extended to their families also," a senior officer said. The helpline will provide a one stop solution to our extended family, CRPF's J-K zone chief commander Zulfiquar Hasan said in a message.

The helpline can be called in cases of assistance for medicines or other essential items, information for prevention and control of the coronavirus and details of ICMR and CRPF isolation facilities. The paramilitary force is country's primary combat armed unit under the Union Home ministry for internal security, anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist operations in the Kashmir valley.  It has deployed over 70 battalions (about 1,000 personnel in each) in the J-K UT.

