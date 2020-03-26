Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia professor says he 'failed non-Muslim students', suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:26 IST
Jamia professor says he 'failed non-Muslim students', suspended

A controversial tweet by a Jamia Millia Islamia professor stating that he had "failed 15 non-Muslim students" in an exam led to a flurry of criticism, prompting the university to suspend him and order an inquiry against him on Thursday. Professor Dr Abrar Ahmed, however, said his tweet had been "misunderstood" and he had posted it as a "satire" on how minorities are being "targeted" by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"All my students r (are) passed except 15 non muslims, who've to re-appear #CAA. If you protest #CAAProtests, I have 55 students in my favour #caasupport. Majority will teach U lesson if protest not ends #riot. Due to #corona your symbols of protest be erased. I wonder why they hate me?" Ahmed said in a tweet on Wednesday. He later deleted the tweet.

Jamia on Thursday said it had suspended Ahmed for inciting communal disharmony. "Dr. Abrar Ahmad, Asstt Professor of @jmiu_official tweeted in public domain as to failing 15 non-muslim students in an exam. This is a serious misconduct inciting communal disharmony under CCS CONDUCT RULES. The university suspends him pending inquiry. @DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry," the varsity said in a tweet.

In a social media post, Ahmed said his tweet was "misinterpreted" and "misunderstood". "It was a Satire, Parody, a co-relation to explain how Minorities are being targeted by CAA and it would as Bad as a teacher saying that all minority students are failed and have to reappear," he said.

He added that no such examination had been conducted during this session and all students had passed in the exams held in the previous semester. Ahmed said, "The only mistake I have done is to accommodate so many concepts in so less words (Twitter limit), and this Satire or Sarcasm has been taken in sense that was not intended." He said he has been teaching for over 12 years and no student has ever complained of discrimination against him.

"Now, since university has ordered an enquiry in this issue, everything will be clear soon," he added. The CAA allows easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2015 to escape religious persecution there.

Muslim migrants don't figure in this list. Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away anyone's citizenship..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro on 'narco-terrorism' charges

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of narco-terrorism, the latest escalation of the Trump administrations pressure campaign against the socialist leader...

Honda suspends Thai car output as coronavirus emergency declared

Hondas Thai business said it would suspend operations at two factories on Thursday after Thailand declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus. Honda Automobile Thailand said in a statement it was suspending operations of...

Need a war-time plan to win the war against COVID-19: Guterres at G20 virtual summit

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that the world is not winning the war against the deadly novel Coronavirus and needs a war-time plan to fight it as the number of infected cases across the world grow exponentially every day. The...

Centre's relief package inadequate: Cong leader Surjewala

Chandigarh, Mar 26 PTI&#160;Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the Rs 1.75 lakh crore economic package announced by the Centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic was inadequate. The government has annou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020