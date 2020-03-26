Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez likely to address Governors, LGs on coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:38 IST
Prez likely to address Governors, LGs on coronavirus

President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to address all governors and lieutenant governors soon through video conference to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and ask them to help the state administrations combat the endemic, an official said on Thursday. The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, including chief ministers, industrialists, doctors and healthcare workers, representatives of the pharmaceutical industry and senior editors.

The president is expected to address the governors and lieutenant governors soon to encourage them to be involved in the fight against coronavirus, the senior government official said. The involvement of the constitutional heads is seen as an all-out effort of the central government to deal with the emerging medical crisis engulfing the world.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also held several meetings with chief secretaries of all states and asked them to ensure full compliance of the 21- day lockdown and at the same to ensure the availability of essential commodities. COVID-19 has so far claimed 13 lives in India and there are 649 postive cases.

On Thursday, the Union Finance Ministry unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package, involving free foodgrain and cooking gas, to the poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens among other benefits..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank advances rise 6.11 pc, deposits expand by 9.09 pc in 1st fortnight

Bank credit and deposits grew by 6.11 per cent and 9.09 per cent respectively in the fortnight ended March 13, according to the latest Reserve Bank data. Bank advances stood at Rs 101.40 lakh crore in the period under review against Rs 95.5...

U.S. delays enforcing tougher ID requirements until October 2021

The U.S. Homeland Security Department DHS on Wednesday said it would delay enforcement of rules requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building by another 12 month.The department s...

U.S. announces reward up to $15 mln for Venezuela's Maduro

The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of various Venezuelan nationals, including President Nicolas Maduro who Washington aims to push out of power.The Department is offer...

Malpass says World Bank finalizing $160 bln coronavirus relief package

The World Banks board is finalizing a package of coronavirus relief valued at up to 160 billion over the next 15 months, the development lenders president, David Malpass said on Thursday.The goals are to shorten the time to recovery, create...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020