Polish woman stranded in Coimbatore accommodated in hotel by

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:00 IST
A woman yoga trainee from Poland stranded at a bus stand here after being asked to vacate from a hostel in the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown got timely help from officials who accommodated her at a hotel here, police said. The woman was found at the otherwise deserted Singanallur bus stand by police on Wednesday evening following which they helped her to overcome the problem.

She told the police that she had come to learn yoga at the Isha Yoga Centre on the city outskirts and was staying in a private hostel since January last. However, she was asked to vacate the hostel following the coronavirus scare and she came to the bus stand.

Senior police and district officials, after consulting the Collector, guided her to a private hotel where she was saying now, police said. Meanwhile over 100 people were arrested for violating the lockdown in various parts of the city and released on bail on Wednesday evening, police said.

In neighbouring Tirupur district, police registered cases against 83 people for violations and seized five cars and 26 motorcycles. In Nilgiris district, a total of 31 cases were registered, reports from the districts said..

