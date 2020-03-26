Five-hr relaxations daily in curfew in Himachal: CM

The curfew imposed in Himachal Pradesh since Tuesday after the imposition of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, will be relaxed for five hours daily, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. Thakur announced the relief while presiding over a meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the state through video-conferencing from Shimla on Thursday.

The curfew would be relaxed from 7 am to 1 pm daily to facilitate people to buy their essentials or to meet their urgent needs so that there was minimum inconvenience to them, he said. Urging people to maintain at least one-metre distance from others during relaxation, he directed officials to ensure that there was no inconvenience to the people in getting essential commodities. Thakur also asked officials to ensure that people observe social distancing during relaxation period.

