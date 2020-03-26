Rapido limits services temporarily in view of lockdown

App-based bike share mobility platform Rapido has decided to limit its services temporarily in view of the 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, said a company statement

Rapido will be operational with a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services, for hospitals, doctors, nurses, government staff and such personnel, said a spokesperson of the company

"We understand these are challenging times and we are working internally with our city teams to help support the livelihood of our captains in these difficult times." The company is taking measures and precautions to ensure the safety of its riders from COVID-19 and also urged the customers to lend their support to help them.

