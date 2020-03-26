Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police senior officer, staffers placed in quarantine

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:30 IST
Delhi Police senior officer, staffers placed in quarantine

A senior officer of Delhi Police and his staff members have been in quarantine for the last two days amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said Thursday.  A DCP rank officer was quarantined after it was found that his daughter returned from a foreign country a few days back, the official said

The decision to place the officer under quarantine along with the staff members with whom he had interacted was taken after they were screened by doctors, he said

The number of staffers who have been quarantined along with the officer could not be ascertained. Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Police had put out a circular to place around a quarter of its personnel in isolation on a rotation basis for 10 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus. PTI NIT RDMRDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Must respect human rights of while battling COVID-19 pandemic: UN experts

Dozens of independent UN human rights experts stressed on Thursday that in addition to public health and emergency measures, battling the COVID-19 pandemic must respect the fundamental human rights of every individual.Everyone, without exce...

COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad releases Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said he is releasing Rs 1 crore from his member of Parliament fund for his constituency to deal with the coronavirus outbreak In a tweet, Prasad said he has decided to release Rs 1 crore from hi...

European stocks close third straight day higher; emergency fund vote eyed

European stocks reversed course to end higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, while investors awaited a vote by EU lawmakers on emergency funds to cushion the blow from the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. stock indexes surged as a re...

S. Africans fear safety divide as coronavirus panic takes hold in cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As South Africa prepares to go into a 21-day national lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak, poorer residents fear being exposed to worsening violence and scams as se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020