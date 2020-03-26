Delhi Police senior officer, staffers placed in quarantine

A senior officer of Delhi Police and his staff members have been in quarantine for the last two days amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said Thursday. A DCP rank officer was quarantined after it was found that his daughter returned from a foreign country a few days back, the official said

The decision to place the officer under quarantine along with the staff members with whom he had interacted was taken after they were screened by doctors, he said

The number of staffers who have been quarantined along with the officer could not be ascertained. Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Police had put out a circular to place around a quarter of its personnel in isolation on a rotation basis for 10 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus. PTI NIT RDMRDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

