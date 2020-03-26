Left Menu
Coronavirus: Indefinite curfew clamped in Aizawl after people

  • Aizawl
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:55 IST
Indefinite curfew has been imposed in Aizawl to ensure complete lockdown within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area from Wednesday night in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The order came into effect from 9 pm on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

According to a police officer, the order was promulgated after people flouted the lockdown regulations. India is on a 21-day lockdown to try and prevent the spread COVID-19.

In the order issued by Aizawl District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner, Vanlalngaihska, curfew has been clamped in AMC area under section 144 of CrPC and the Mizoram Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020. However, certain people such as members of the task forces, security personnel, police, water supply department employees, people dealing in essential commodities and media persons have been exempted.

Nobody has been arrested so far in connection with the violation of nationwide lockdown. The police and local level task forces are maintaining round-the-clock vigil to prevent public movement and ensure that people stay indoors, the Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), John Neihlaia, said.

