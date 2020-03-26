Left Menu
Coronavirus death toll 16, number of cases 694: Health ministry

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:00 IST
The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 694 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 16, according to the health ministry. In its updated figures at 8 pm, the ministry stated that Gujarat and Maharashtra reported three deaths, Karnataka reported two and Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported one death each.   However, these deaths do not add up to its own figure of 16.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 633, while 44 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 694 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry data said.  Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 124, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala, where the number of cases has climbed up to 118, including eight foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

The number of cases in Karnataka has gone up to 55 while cases in Telangana rose to 44, including 10 foreigners. The number of cases in Gujarat has climbed to 43, including a foreigner.

In Rajasthan, the number of cases has increased to 41, including two foreigners.  Uttar Pradesh has reported 41 cases, including a foreigner, while the number of positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 36, including a foreigner. Punjab has reported 33 cases, while 30 COVID-19 cases have so far been detected in Haryana, including 14 foreigners.

The number of cases has climbed to 26 in Tamil Nadu, including six foreigners. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 20 cases, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 cases each while Andhra Pradesh has reported 11 cases and West Bengal has 10 COVID-19 patients. Chandigarh has reported seven cases so far, Chhattisgarh  and Bihar have reported six cases each while Uttarakhand has five cases, including a foreigner.

Himachal Pradesh has reported three cases while two cases have been detected in Odisha. Goa has reported three coronavirus cases. Earlier, the ministry had attributed 33 cases to the coastal state but subsequently, the figure was revised.

Puducherry, Mizoram, Manipur and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported one case each..

