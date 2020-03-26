Left Menu
Development News Edition

Start community kitchen for poor, migrant workers: UP govt to officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:18 IST
Start community kitchen for poor, migrant workers: UP govt to officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday asked officials to start community kitchens to provide food to the poor and migrant labourers amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also asked districts magistrates of the districts bordering other states to make arrangements for food and lodging for labourers and other migrants coming from others states due to 21-day lockdown. "The chief minister has directed opening of community kitchens for the poor, elderly people, labourers and those residing in slums. On Thursday over one lakh food packets were distributed among needy persons in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here. He said orders for use of legislators local area development fund for purchasing equipment, masks etc amid the coronavirus outbreak too has been issued.

"The amount given by legislators will now be transferred to the Health and the Medical Education department," he said. Regarding door step delivery of essentials to the people, Awasthi said presently 18,570 mobile vehicles were being used for the purpose and it is being ensured that no one goes out to purchase items. He said through the CM helpline, over 30,000 village heads have been contacted and briefed about the measures being taken to check the spread of coronavirus. The government has prepared a complete action plan to win the war against coronavirus and for this, 12 committees of top officials have been formed, an official release issued here said.

The Chief Minister's Office itself will oversee the work of all the committees through the CM Helpline and coordinate with them. All the committees will monitor the entire situation 24 hours a day. "Our priority is the section of society that earns daily and also those who get salary as per the working day. Rs 1,000 is being sent to the accounts of each of such persons and employers have been instructed not to cut anyone's salary," the official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Adityanath has instructed all district magistrates to provide food grains along with Rs 1,000 to those who are deprived of this benefit till now. The police and administration together should make the lockdown effective in the larger interest of the society, the chief minister said, while directing officials to deal strictly against those involved in black marketing and hoarding. "Action should be taken against such persons under NSA," the Chief minister said. The Chief Minister said that there should be no shortage of fodder for animals and milk supply should be maintained. The chief minister said in this battle against corona, the package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set an example for the whole world in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to be used as medical supplies storage facility

Spanish football club Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu will be used as a makeshift storage facility for strategic medical supplies in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 2,50,000 on Th...

Lives or the economy? Argentina's Fernandez says growth comes second amid virus spread

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that saving lives would take precedence over protecting the economy from the impact of coronavirus, which is likely to push the country deeper into recession this year.The center-left P...

Four more test positive in TL: total cases now 45

Eds adding details Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI Four more people, including a a doctor couple, tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 45, even as the government initiated steps to contain s...

Academic programmes must run online: JNU V-C to faculty

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday urged the varsitys faculty members to engage with students through the online mode in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. In a letter to the deans and chairpersons of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020