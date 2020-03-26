Start community kitchen for poor, migrant workers: UP govt to officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday asked officials to start community kitchens to provide food to the poor and migrant labourers amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also asked districts magistrates of the districts bordering other states to make arrangements for food and lodging for labourers and other migrants coming from others states due to 21-day lockdown. "The chief minister has directed opening of community kitchens for the poor, elderly people, labourers and those residing in slums. On Thursday over one lakh food packets were distributed among needy persons in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here. He said orders for use of legislators local area development fund for purchasing equipment, masks etc amid the coronavirus outbreak too has been issued.

"The amount given by legislators will now be transferred to the Health and the Medical Education department," he said. Regarding door step delivery of essentials to the people, Awasthi said presently 18,570 mobile vehicles were being used for the purpose and it is being ensured that no one goes out to purchase items. He said through the CM helpline, over 30,000 village heads have been contacted and briefed about the measures being taken to check the spread of coronavirus. The government has prepared a complete action plan to win the war against coronavirus and for this, 12 committees of top officials have been formed, an official release issued here said.

The Chief Minister's Office itself will oversee the work of all the committees through the CM Helpline and coordinate with them. All the committees will monitor the entire situation 24 hours a day. "Our priority is the section of society that earns daily and also those who get salary as per the working day. Rs 1,000 is being sent to the accounts of each of such persons and employers have been instructed not to cut anyone's salary," the official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Adityanath has instructed all district magistrates to provide food grains along with Rs 1,000 to those who are deprived of this benefit till now. The police and administration together should make the lockdown effective in the larger interest of the society, the chief minister said, while directing officials to deal strictly against those involved in black marketing and hoarding. "Action should be taken against such persons under NSA," the Chief minister said. The Chief Minister said that there should be no shortage of fodder for animals and milk supply should be maintained. The chief minister said in this battle against corona, the package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set an example for the whole world in future.

