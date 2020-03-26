Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian tourists defy quarantine period, sent for isolation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:41 IST
Russian tourists defy quarantine period, sent for isolation

Assam Police on Thursday sent two Russian tourists with "home quarantine" stamp on their hands to an isolation facility after they were caught sitting by the roadside. The tourists, a man and a woman, were supposed to be in self-quarantine for 14 days in their hotel but they did not complete the term.

"After they were spotted sitting at a bus stand on arterial GS Road here, our team immediately called an ambulance and they were sent for quarantine at a facility set up by the Health Department at a hotel," Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI. There is no crime or legal angle involved in the case and they have valid visas, he said.

"We have already connected them with the Russian Embassy, which will take care of them from now on," Gupta said. Earlier during the day, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there is no positive case in Assam as of now out of 210 samples tested so far.

Markets, offices and other places of interest are mostly closed and vehicles off the road across Assam on Thursday, the second day of the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of novel coronavirus. However, at several places people defied the lockdown and ventured out, prompting the police to use force to make them return home.

Opposition leader in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia wrote to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressing concern that a section of police personnel are assaulting and harassing people who were out on the road. Saikia, in a letter to Sonowal, said the ongoing lockdown is necessary for public well-being but both the central and state governments have given permission for citizens to move out of home in case of any emergency and for purchasing groceries and medicines.

"Unfortunately, many personnel of the Assam Police are displaying a tendency to beat up and/or humiliate civilians first, and ask questions later", the Congress leader said. Even a national emergency cannot justify such blatant violation of a civilian's basic human right of living with dignity, Saikia wrote in the letter.

He urged the CM to instruct police personnel to treat people on the streets with due courtesy and "they should make proper enquires before taking action against anyone, and that too as per law. On no account should any civilian be beaten up". Immediate arrangements should be made to ensure that people under lockdown can continue to procure vegetables and fish, he said.

The opposition leader also appreciated the relief package announced by the Centre on Thursday to mitigate the effects of the three-week nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) said it is operating round the clock with bare minimum staff manning operations in its Refinery and two Marketing Terminals in Numaligarh and Siliguri.

The Company is operating round the clock with bare minimum staff manning operations in its Refinery and two Marketing Terminals in Numaligarh and Siliguri, said NRL Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication) Madhuchanda Adhikari on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Relatively stable trend in rate at which coronavirus infection is increasing: Health ministry

There has been no solid evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in India as yet and the infection appears to be relatively stabilising considering the rate at which it is increasing, the health ministry said on Thursday. At the same,...

IMF steering committee to consider doubling emergency pandemic aid

The International Monetary Funds steering committee on Friday will consider doubling 50 billion in emergency financing made available to help poor and middle-income countries deal with the coronavirus, a source familiar with the plans said ...

Coronavirus crisis to hit job market hard destroying more than 25 million jobs

The number of jobs lost around the world due to the coronavirus crisis could be far higher than the 25 million the International Labour Organization ILO estimated just a week ago, a senior ILO official said on Thursday.The United Nations ag...

DR Congo forces kill 10 rebels in restive east

Congolese troops killed 10 members of a rebel group accused of ethnic massacres in the restive east of the country and seriously wounded its commander, the military said on Thursday. The fighters belonged to a local militia called the CODEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020