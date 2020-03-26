Man who died at Indore hospital had coronavirus: official
Test report of a 65-year-oldman who died here on Wednesday confirmed that he hadcontracted coronavirus, a local health official said onThursday evening
It took the death toll of COVID-19 patients in theMadhya Pradesh to two
Earlier, a woman coronavirus patient, resident ofUjjain, had died at Indore government hospital. PTI HWP MAS KRK KRK
