Man who died at Indore hospital had coronavirus: official

Test report of a 65-year-oldman who died here on Wednesday confirmed that he hadcontracted coronavirus, a local health official said onThursday evening

It took the death toll of COVID-19 patients in theMadhya Pradesh to two

Earlier, a woman coronavirus patient, resident ofUjjain, had died at Indore government hospital. PTI HWP MAS KRK KRK

