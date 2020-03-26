Left Menu
Lockdown forces labourers in Telangana to set out on marathon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:54 IST
Unable to find transportation, several labourers left in lurch following coronavirus lockdown in Telangana chose to undertake marathon walk to reach their native places, covering over 100 kms in several cases. Some of them were lucky to have received help from public representatives, including IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who happened to come across the labourers, including women.

All construction activities in the city have came to a standstill with the clamp down to contain the spread of coronavirus. Our village is about 75 km from here (Hyderabad).I know no transportation is available. So we have no option but to walk the distance. That is the only solution, Venkata Ramana, a daily wage construction labourer, said.

A group of daily wage workers belonging to Suryapet district, over 120 km from here, set out on the long walk from the city on Wednesday to their native place. They were, however, lucky to have been spotted by Minister Rama Rao, who was overseeing the lockdown arrangement, near Buddha Bhavan here and stopped his convoy.

After coming to know their plight, Minister KTR immediately arranged for a vehicle and instructed authorities to make sure they reach their destination safely, official sources said. Andol MLA Kranti Kiran also came across some labourers who were on their foot to reach their native place in Narayankhed, about 130 km from the city.

They reached Chutapur on Thursday morning after started the foot journey on Wednesday when the legislator saw them. He offered them food and water and requested people not to venture out given the grim situation.

Venkata Ramana says his future has become uncertain with the lockdown. He and his wife and two children now decided to go to their native place in Nalgonda. In view of the hardships due to lockdown, all 87.59 lakh food security cardholders in the state would be given 12 kg of rice per person amounting 3.58 lakh tonnes at a cost of Rs 1,103 crores, the Telangana Government had earlier said.

Further, all food security card holding families would be given a one-time cash support of Rs.1,500 to meet expenditure on other essential commodities such as vegetables at an estimated cost of Rs 1314 crores. Former union minister and film actor Chiranjeevi on Thursday announced Rs one crore donation towards relief for film workers who have been rendered jobless due to the lockdown.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation started offering free food through 78 out of its 150 Annapurna canteens across the city in view of the lockdown. The food otherwise is offered at Rs five. The GHMC is also offering free food to hostels and paying guest accommodations, officials said.

