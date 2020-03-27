Left Menu
Staff of DTC, cluster buses provided with masks, hand sanitisers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 10:44 IST
In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has provided masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses that are serving as the lifeline of the city during the lockdown by transporting people associated with essential services. Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said the drivers, conductors and marshals in all the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses were provided with masks and hand sanitisers.

"All DTC and Cluster Bus Drivers, Conductors and Marshals have been provided with Mask and Hand Sanitisers. I am proud of you all. Doing a wonderful job in these difficult times by transporting people involved in essential services," he said in a tweet. Barring the over-6,000 DTC and cluster buses, all other modes of transport, including Delhi Metro trains, taxis, autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, have been taken off the road due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lauded the personnel involved in providing essential services, saying their safety is very important. "Am so proud of all Delhiites who are providing essential services during the lockdown. Their safety is very important for us," he wrote while re-tweeting Gahlot's tweet.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had announced a lockdown till March 31, banning all modes of public transport except 25 per cent of the DTC and cluster buses for ferrying people associated with essential services. However, the number was increased to 50 per cent of the fleet size due to crowding and problems faced because of the lesser number of buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools: Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to serve lunch and dinner to needy people in 325 schools Kejriwal....

Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died of old age reasons in his Delhi home, a member of his family said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral, one of Indias best known artists, died on Th...

RBI asks lending firms to allow 3-month moratorium on EMI payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all lending institutions to allow three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system as the economy grapples with Covid-19 challenges. It has also allowed banks for ...

UNSC yet to discuss COVID-19 under China's presidency, diplomat calls it 'not fit' for challenges

The UN Security Council, under the presidency of China this month, has not yet scheduled any meeting to discuss the rapidly-escalating coronavirus crisis, prompting a UN diplomat to say that the 15-nation powerful organ of the world body is...
