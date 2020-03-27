Lawmakers, entrepreneurs come together as Mizoram fights

From contributing to the chief minister's relief fund to helping people tide through the lockdown, lawmakers, community leaders and well-to-do families in Mizoram are joining hands to fight the coronavirus. Calling for concerted effort to deal with the prevailing situation, Chief Minister Zoramthanga provided financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh to all local-level task forces within his constituency, Aizawl East-I.

Mizorams lone Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga on Thursday donated Rs 15 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for purchase of personal protective equipment and other necessary expenses. Lalrosanga, who is currently camping in the national capital, is closely monitoring the condition of the people from the state stranded in different parts of the country so as to ensure that they face no inconvenience.

Deputy chief minister Tawnluia also provided financial assistance of Rs 1.72 lakh to local-level task forces on COVID-19 within his constituency, Tuichang. He lauded volunteers set out to fight the deadly virus while risking their lives. Tawnluia assured them of all kinds of help.

Health minister R Lalthangliana donated Rs 1 lakh to Hnahthial district task force. Congress leader and Palak MLA KT Rokhaw donate Rs 10 lakh to the Siaha district-level task force to fight the virus.

He asked the people to support the volunteers and also adhere to the government guidelines to prevent its further spread in the state. Rajya Sabha member Ronald Sapa Tlau also donated Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF.

Ruling Mizo National Front MLA Lalrinsanga Raltte and Zoram People's Movement legislator Vanlalthlana not only installed water tanks for public use but donated money and assisted families facing a food crisis. Young entrepreneurs John Lalpeka and Lalmalsawma Nghaka also donated Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively, to help the efforts in tackling the disease.

Mizoram synod donated Rs 2 lakh to the CMRF. The state reported its first case of coronavirus on Wednesday with a 50-year-old man, who returned from Amsterdam, testing positive. He is undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and his condition is stated to be improving.

