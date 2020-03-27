Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmakers, entrepreneurs come together as Mizoram fights

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:51 IST
Lawmakers, entrepreneurs come together as Mizoram fights

From contributing to the chief minister's relief fund to helping people tide through the lockdown, lawmakers, community leaders and well-to-do families in Mizoram are joining hands to fight the coronavirus. Calling for concerted effort to deal with the prevailing situation, Chief Minister Zoramthanga provided financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh to all local-level task forces within his constituency, Aizawl East-I.

Mizorams lone Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga on Thursday donated Rs 15 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for purchase of personal protective equipment and other necessary expenses. Lalrosanga, who is currently camping in the national capital, is closely monitoring the condition of the people from the state stranded in different parts of the country so as to ensure that they face no inconvenience.

Deputy chief minister Tawnluia also provided financial assistance of Rs 1.72 lakh to local-level task forces on COVID-19 within his constituency, Tuichang. He lauded volunteers set out to fight the deadly virus while risking their lives. Tawnluia assured them of all kinds of help.

Health minister R Lalthangliana donated Rs 1 lakh to Hnahthial district task force. Congress leader and Palak MLA KT Rokhaw donate Rs 10 lakh to the Siaha district-level task force to fight the virus.

He asked the people to support the volunteers and also adhere to the government guidelines to prevent its further spread in the state. Rajya Sabha member Ronald Sapa Tlau also donated Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF.

Ruling Mizo National Front MLA Lalrinsanga Raltte and Zoram People's Movement legislator Vanlalthlana not only installed water tanks for public use but donated money and assisted families facing a food crisis. Young entrepreneurs John Lalpeka and Lalmalsawma Nghaka also donated Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively, to help the efforts in tackling the disease.

Mizoram synod donated Rs 2 lakh to the CMRF. The state reported its first case of coronavirus on Wednesday with a 50-year-old man, who returned from Amsterdam, testing positive. He is undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and his condition is stated to be improving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Germany sends plane to rescue stranded tourists from Nepal

A rescue flight arranged by the German government on Friday picked up hundreds of tourists who had been stranded in Nepal since the Himalayan nation went on lockdown earlier this week, officials said. The Qatar Airways charter flight took o...

More layoffs for Australian sport amid coronavirus shutdown

Australias soccer federation laid off most of its staff on Friday as domestic sports battled to stay afloat during the national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.A round of layoffs also hit domestic cricket while the Nationa...

FOREX-Dollar pulls back as risks ebb, set for biggest loss in decade

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus measures around the world, including a 2.2 trillion U.S. package, helped temper a rout in global markets triggered by the coronaviru...

Uzbekistan reports first coronavirus death as it widens lockdowns

Uzbekistan reported its first coronavirus death on Friday, as it locked down all of its provinces, having declared large bonuses for medical workers in the battle against infections, which climbed to 83.A 72-year-old woman in the city of Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020