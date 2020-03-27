Left Menu
Truck driver shot at for refusing to pay bribe, three police

  Patna
  Updated: 27-03-2020 12:54 IST
Three police constables were arrested here and sent to jail after they allegedly shot at and injured a truck driver when he refused to pay bribe for his potato-laden truck to pass, a senior officer said. The incident came at a time when the central and state governments have assured people there will be no shortage of essential commodities during the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID 19.

Sonu Sao, a resident of Patlapur village of the district, sustained a bullet injury on his thigh and was taken to a hospital by local people, who caught the constables and informed senior police officers, he said. The constables, who were posted at Danapur Sub- Divisional court, had stopped Saos vehicle, which was about to cross a pontoon bridge on its way to north Bihar, and allegedly sought money from him on Wednesday evening.

Local people, who where at the spot, surrounded the three constables, following which one of them opened fire in the air to scare them off. A bullet hit the truck driver, who was then taken to Danapur referral hospital.

Doctors there, however, referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital. "An FIR has been lodged in the case and all three constables arrested and sent to jail on Thursday. They will be dismissed from service very soon," Inspector General, Central Range, Patna, Sanjay Singh said.

