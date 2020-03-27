Left Menu
15 lakh international arrivals in 2 months; gap in actual monitoring: Cab Secy

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-03-2020 15:03 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:03 IST
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has told state governments that more than 15 lakh international travellers came to India over the last two months but there appears to be a gap between the actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, Gauba said such a gap in monitoring of international passengers may seriously jeopardise the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, given that many amongst the persons who have tested positive for the virus so far in India have a history of international travel.

