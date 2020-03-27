Donations pour in for coronavirus relief in Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has released Rs 1 crore from his MP local area development (MPLAD) fund towards measures to combat novel coronavirus in the district. Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes had also granted Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for efforts to fight covid-19 in his home district of Udupi.

Meanwhile, the South Canara district central cooperative (SCDCC) bank has also decided to donate Rs 1 crore to help the efforts of the state and central governments in the battle against the virus. Bank president M N Rajendra Kumar, in a statement said the Karnataka state cooperative apex bank also will contribute Rs 50 lakh towards efforts to check the spread of the disease.

The employees of SCDCC Bank will donate a day's salary and the Navodaya grama vikas charitable trust will donate masks worth Rs 50,000, he said.PTI MVG PTI PTI.

