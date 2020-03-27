Left Menu
UP priest ensuring 'live' darshan of deity to devotees during lockdown

  PTI
  Sambhal
  Updated: 27-03-2020 15:43 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 15:43 IST
UP priest ensuring 'live' darshan of deity to devotees during lockdown

During these difficult times of a nationwide lockdown, a priest at an 800-year-old temple in Sambhal district has devised a novel plan to ensure a "proper darshan" of the deity to devotees through WhatsApp. Mahant Murali Singh of Siddhpeeth Chamunda Devi Temple in Hallu Sarai said since the doors of the temple were closed due to the lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, it became difficult to allow devotees at the temple for the Navratri festival.

"But we have found a way to ensure live 'darshan' of the deity via WhatsApp," he said, adding devotees are provided darshan for 20 to 30 seconds regularly at their homes. This Siddhpeeth is 800 years old and the temple has never been closed, the priest said.

A WhatsApp number has been issued and a board mentioning it has been hung on the main entrance. "We will ensure that darshan continue all through the lockdown period," he added.

The government has announced a countrywide lockdown for 21 days from Wednesday to ensure social distancing and people are largely following it, stepping out of their homes only to buy essential goods or in emergency cases. The UP government has said it is ensuring door-step delivery of services and goods. The virus has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people in India.

