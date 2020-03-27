Left Menu
Development News Edition

Encourage civil society groups, private sector to partner with govt in fight against coronavirus: VP to governors, LGs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:27 IST
Encourage civil society groups, private sector to partner with govt in fight against coronavirus: VP to governors, LGs

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged governors and lieutenant governors to enhance awareness among people, and encourage civil society organisations and the private sector to partner with the government in the fight against coronavirus. Interacting with governors and LGs during a video conference by President Ram Nath Kovind, he observed that as first citizens of their respective states, they were in a unique position to play a very creative role in this moment of national crisis by motivating and guiding their respective sates and UTs.

"Your leadership is crucial and your guidance, facilitation and motivating ability can be most valuable," he said. According to an official statement, Naidu wanted the governors and LGs to motivate new partners such as universities, kendriya vidyalayas, other educational institutions and religious bodies to contribute to this urgent cause by freeing up spaces to allocate spots for isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.    As chancellors of various universities, Naidu wanted them to explore the possibility of conducting online classes to complete the curriculum and ensure academic schedule was not disturbed.

He appealed to private hospitals to earmark some beds for COVID-19 patients and urged civil society organisations, including the Red Cross, to take up humanitarian assistance activities for the poor, elderly and sick members of our population. Naidu asked the governors and LGs to involve religious and spiritual leaders, film and sports celebrities as also well known public figures to promote awareness to combat COVID-19.

He also urged the private sector which has infrastructure and resources to play a more proactive role in supplementing efforts of government and mitigate the hardship faced by people. The governors of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, the Lt. Governor of Delhi and the administrator of Chandigarh, and others participated in the video conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Beirut international airport to remain closed until April 12

Lebanon will keep Beirut international airport closed for both private and commercial passenger flights until Apr. 12, the transport ministry said on Friday, extending a shutdown that began this month due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ai...

SC extends time for sale of unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles barring Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court Friday allowed the sale of BS IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, barring in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown is over the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The apex court, which had earlier fixed the deadline...

U'khand CM releases Rs 50 lakh for stranded people

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from the CM relief fund for the people from the state stranded in Delhi on way to their homes due to a nationwide lockdown. The amount has been handed over to ...

60 German tourists placed under quarantine: Gauteng Health

A group of 60 German tourists has been placed under quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19, said the Gauteng Health Department on Friday.In a statement, the department said the group is now at a health facility in the pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020