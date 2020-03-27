Assam closes down markets as people jostle to buy essential items

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government will close down markets in the city to avoid overcrowding after people jostled to get essential items despite the advice of social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Fancy Bazar, the main commercial hub of the Northeast, was chock-a-block with people knocking each other to buy food items, vegetables, meat and fish.

Tempos, trucks, private vehicles, rickshaws and hand-carts blocked the roads near the market, seeming to be just any other usual working day. Similar were the scenes in other markets in the city and the districts, following a government directive that the people will be allowed to stock up essential commodities between 8 am and 7 pm.

When contacted by PTI, all-powerful finance minister Sarma said in a message, "We need to close (the markets) immediately. Instructed CS (Chief Secretary) already." Soon, police were seen announcing that the markets need to be shut down and people return to their homes. The minister later tweeted, "Request to every one -please do not go out of our own Home. We are in very critical condition. Need to follow every word of @narendramodi in both letter and spirit. Please police announce." An official notification had on Thursday said that for convenience of people during the ongoing lockdown period, it was necessary that essential items are made accessible, fixing the 8 am to 7 pm window for retailers.

The notification, however, stated no congregation of people take place during those hours and social distancing must be ensured..

