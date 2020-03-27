Coronavirus: Digvijaya to give Rs 25L for COVID-19 fight

Senior Congress leader and RajyaSabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday announced that he wouldprovide Rs 25 lakh from his local area development fund toBhopal district authorities to provide relief to thoseaffected by the lockdown in force to stop novel coronavirusoutbreak, as well as COVID-19 patients

In a letter to the Bhopal collector, Singh praisedofficials efforts to stall the virus spread

"I am recommending to provide Rs 25 lakh from my localarea development fund to the Bhopal district administrationfor providing relief to those affected with the coronavirusand also to provide urgent necessary facilities to the peopleaffected with the lockdown," he said.

