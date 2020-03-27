Two NRIs booked in AP for violating home quarantine order

Two NRIs who returned from the US earlier this month have been booked for allegedly violating home quarantine directives in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday. Cases under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) had been registered against the two men from Velvadam village in Myalavaram Mandal, District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said.

He said they had been instructed by district officials to remain under home quarantine and not to venture out after arrival in the state on March 14. However, the two were found moving around in public places on Thursday following which the local village secretary lodged a complaint in Mylavaram Police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

