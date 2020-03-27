Four more positive cases of coronavirus in J-K
Four more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Srinagar district, said Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Friday.
Four more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Srinagar district, said Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Friday. He said two of them have travel history of abroad and the other two have travel history of outside the Union Territory as part of a religious congregation.
Earlier today, Kansal directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the Union Territory to strictly caution all religious leaders not to call any gatherings as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. "Jammu and Kashmir #FightagainstCorona -- DCs and SPs advised to strictly caution all religious leaders NOT to call any gatherings. Public gatherings a major source of social contact and spread of the virus," he had tweeted.
On Thursday, Kansal had confirmed first COVID-19 death in Srinagar after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease. He had informed that four of the deceased's contacts were also tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)
