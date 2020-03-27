Left Menu
Ensuring power supply, identifying beds in hospitals among steps being taken by cantts: Defence Min

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 27-03-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:14 IST
Amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, cantonment boards in the country have taken various measures like identifying beds in its hospitals for any eventuality, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and setting up task forces to give essential items to residents, the Defence Ministry said on Friday. "Instructions have been issued to all the cantonment boards to identify beds in hospitals/health centres and guest houses for any eventuality," the ministry stated in a press release. There are 62 cantonment boards spread over 19 states and union territories with a population of approximately 21 lakh.

Presidents and CEOs of the cantonment boards are in constant touch with civilian authorities in their respective areas and providing required assistance whenever needed to combat COVID-19 outbreak, the Defence Ministry noted. All the cantonment offices, buildings, residential areas, school premises, libraries, parks and markets are being sanitised regularly, the ministry stated. It said that residents living in the cantonments are being sensitised about COVID-19 through public announcements. More than 720 people have been infected by the disease and 17 people have due to died because of it in India till now.

Cantonment boards are providing face masks, hand gloves, sanitiser bottles to the entire staff, the Defence Ministry stated. "All the hotels and restaurants in cantonment areas are directed to strictly follow advisory," it noted. Task forces have been set up consisting of office staff to ensure supply of essential commodities, food items, especially for the poor residing in cantonment areas, the ministry said.

"All groceries and kirana stores are sensitised against black marketing, avoidance of large gatherings and to follow the lockdown guidelines," the ministry stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday for 21 days from March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Defence Ministry said cantonment boards are ensuring continued and uninterrupted water supply arrangements and street light services. "Helpline number for residents has been made functional in most of the cantonments," it added.  Cantonments are different from military stations in that the latter are only meant for the use and accommodation of the armed forces and these are established under an executive order, whereas cantonments are areas which comprise both military and civil population..

