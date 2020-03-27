Left Menu
10 Covid-19 cases in Telangana:total now at 59

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI): Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 59, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. As far as this coronavirus is concerned, 10 positive cases were reported in a single day on Friday. The total number of positive patients is 59.

Ouf of this, one person has been discharged after treatment and the others are under treatment," the Chief Minister said at a press conference. Besides, about 20,000 people are currently in home quarantine or in Government faculties under surveillance, he said,adding all these people were being taken care of well.

He said maintaining social distancing was the only 'medicine' to tackle the killer virus. Rao said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and he assured all possible help to Telangana.

