10 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, tally up to 59

10 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 59, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said.

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

