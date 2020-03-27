COVID-19 pandemic: Milkha Singh's family to donate Rs 2 lakh

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh on Friday said his family will donate Rs 2 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Flying Sikh' called upon people to stay indoors during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 91-year-old legend said he and his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh will be donating the money to fight the pandemic. His family will be giving a cheque to Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore in this regard.

"More and more people should come forward and donate. We have to fight this pandemic collectively," Milkha Singh said. He said people should pay heed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and stay at home during the lockdown period.

"Staying indoors, following social distancing, maintaining hygiene are some of the things we need to follow strictly," Milkha Singh told PTI over phone on Friday. "This is the least we can do on our part as doctors, nurses, police and media personnel are out there risking their lives as the nation is fighting COVID-19," he said.

The Chandigarh-based athlete said he has been exercising at home during this lockdown period. "There is a lot that people can do to stay fit even when they are indoors. At the age of 91, I take time out each day to do some jumping and back exercises and yoga. All of us need to stay fit and boost our immune system to fight diseases," he said.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, Milkha Singh said the government should ensure that their produce is lifted from their fields on time..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

