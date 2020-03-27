Left Menu
Development News Edition

To avoid spread of virus, Indore cops asked to stay away from

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:23 IST
To avoid spread of virus, Indore cops asked to stay away from

Around 3,000 police personnel who are engaged in keeping people off the streets in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh have been advised to stay away from their families as a precaution against possible spread of coronavirus. While other parts of the country are in lockdown, curfew was imposed as additional measure in Indore two days ago when the number of coronavirus patients began to rise alarmingly. At present the city has 15 COVID-19 patients.

A press release issued by Inspector General Vivek Sharma on Friday said that while police personnel are doing their duty to ensure compliance with curfew, "the possibility of their becoming infected with virus is high". If a police personnel catches the virus, his or her family is also exposed to the infection, it said.

"In view of this, police personnel are advised not to go home straight after the duty for the next few days and to maintain adequate social distance by staying at the designated places," it said. The police department is providing temporary accomodation to the cops on duty.

It has also formed a special team to help families of police personnel during this period. "We are trying to make all possible arrangements for temporary accommodation for around 3,000 police personnel who are deployed at various places in the city," Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar told PTI.

PTI HWP ADU MAS KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says does not see rates going lower than 0.25%

Bank of Canadas Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins spoke after announcing a third cut to the overnight interest rate this month BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ BEGINS TELECONFERENCE AFTER CUTTING OVERNIGHT RAT...

Pandemic could spark unrest among West's urban poor - Red Cross aid agency

Social unrest could erupt among the urban poor and marginalised in the Wests biggest cities as they lack sources of income amid the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies IFRC said ...

Sri Lanka fights virus with Buddhist holy water

Sri Lankas most sacred Buddhist temple deployed helicopters Friday to sprinkle holy water across the Indian Ocean island in a spiritual offensive against the coronavirus pandemic. The two helicopters sprinkled water that had been blessed du...

Cong MPs, legislators in Karnataka to contribute minimum of Rs

Karnataka Congress on Friday said all its legislators and Members of Parliament will be contributing a minimum of Rs 1 lakh to the KPCC fund set up towards fighting COVID-19, and has also constituted a taskforce to monitor and make suggesti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020