Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Rajasthan State Archives-developed-app comes in aide to Bikaner people in procuring essentials during lockdown'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bikaner
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:37 IST
'Rajasthan State Archives-developed-app comes in aide to Bikaner people in procuring essentials during lockdown'

Rajasthan State Archives has developed an Android mobile app which has made it easier for Bikaner residents to order and procure groceries and other essentials items at home through it during the lockdown. Named 'Helping Hand Bikaner', the app was launched by Bikaner district collector Kumar Pal Gautam on Friday.

Gautam said the app will cater to the people's need for ration, medicine and other products during the lockdown. Rajasthan State Archives Director Mahendra Khadgawat said with the help of the app, people living in urban areas of the city will be able to order household items at reasonable price.  He said the app covers shops, social workers, and institutions in 80 wards of the Bikaner district.

Khadgawat said the names and mobile numbers of the major general stores of the city, operators of medical stores have been made available in the app. Anyone can talk to the general store operator through WhatsApp or phone and use the home delivery facility to get the goods they need, he added.  He said the suggestion option has also been given in this app, through which both shopkeepers and customers will be able to give suggestions and if any necessary material is not listed there.  He said shopkeeper too may get his shop listed in the app. The App also has contact list of social organizations of the city, councilors, political parties and other necessary information for any correspondence.   PTI CORR AG RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Virgin Atlantic set to ask for state aid - FT

UK-based airline Virgin Atlantic will ask the British government for a package of commercial loans and guarantees worth hundreds of millions of pounds, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontentc2d817d9-8a73-4bb8-89e7-e5ca67ed41d7 ...

Railways relaxes breathalyser-test norms for freight-train crew

The Railways on Friday relaxed the norms of breathalyser tests for its crew members running freight trains during the nationwide lockdown after workers unions pressured them citing spread of the novel coronavirus among its staff. The Railwa...

New York could see apex of hospital demand in 21 days, governor says

New York state could see a peak in the demand for hospital capacity in three weeks due to the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference.Cuomo, speaking against a backdrop of makeshift hospital beds at the Jacob K. Javits Con...

Chidambaram welcomes RBI measures but says EMI deferment ambiguous, half-hearted

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday welcomed the RBI decision to cut repo rate and its other measures to infuse more liquidity into the system. He, however, said RBIs direction on deferment of EMI payments is ambiguous and half-hearted....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020