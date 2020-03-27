'Rajasthan State Archives-developed-app comes in aide to Bikaner people in procuring essentials during lockdown'

Rajasthan State Archives has developed an Android mobile app which has made it easier for Bikaner residents to order and procure groceries and other essentials items at home through it during the lockdown. Named 'Helping Hand Bikaner', the app was launched by Bikaner district collector Kumar Pal Gautam on Friday.

Gautam said the app will cater to the people's need for ration, medicine and other products during the lockdown. Rajasthan State Archives Director Mahendra Khadgawat said with the help of the app, people living in urban areas of the city will be able to order household items at reasonable price. He said the app covers shops, social workers, and institutions in 80 wards of the Bikaner district.

Khadgawat said the names and mobile numbers of the major general stores of the city, operators of medical stores have been made available in the app. Anyone can talk to the general store operator through WhatsApp or phone and use the home delivery facility to get the goods they need, he added. He said the suggestion option has also been given in this app, through which both shopkeepers and customers will be able to give suggestions and if any necessary material is not listed there. He said shopkeeper too may get his shop listed in the app. The App also has contact list of social organizations of the city, councilors, political parties and other necessary information for any correspondence. PTI CORR AG RAX RAX

