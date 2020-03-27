Goa: Anti-CAA activist booked for fake COVID-19 message

Controversial Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) leader Ramakrishna Jalmi was on Friday booked in Goa for allegedly circulating a fake message on social media that a Calangute resident had tested positive for novel coronavirus, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said. Earlier this month, Jalmi was arrested for an alleged derogatory statement against Lord Parshuram during an anti-CAA rally in South Goa.

"Jalmi shared wrong information on a WhatApp group about a person from Calangute being infected by coronavirus. He created fear and panic in the society for which he was booked," the Dy SP said.

He said the case was taken after group administrators refused to delete the post, he said, adding that they are likely to be booked along with Jalmi..

