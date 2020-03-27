Railways relaxes breathalyser-test norms for freight-train crew

The Railways on Friday relaxed the norms of breathalyser tests for its crew members running freight trains during the nationwide lockdown after workers unions pressured them citing spread of the novel coronavirus among its staff. The Railway Board, however, said crew members with known history of alcoholism were not to be allowed this relaxation, according to the order.

The crew members have to provide a declaration stating that they are not under the influence of alcohol to avail this relaxation, the order stated. The relaxation has been given till April 14, when the 21-day lockdown ends or till the end date of complete lockdown, whichever comes first, it added. PTI ASG HMB

