Coronavirus: Samples of 5 sent for testing in Nashik

The samples of five people have been sent for coronavirus testing in Nashik on Friday, health officials said. Four of them were admitted in Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Zakir Husain Hospital and one in Malegaon General Hospital on Thursday night, an official said.

"They have all returned from abroad," he said. Meanwhile, a police official said drones would be deployed to monitor the lockdown in place to combat the virus outbreak.

