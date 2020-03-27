Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 9:10 p.m.

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total number of such cases in the Union territory to six, a senior official says. 8:59 p.m.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 29 after three fresh cases were reported, health officials say. 8:55 p.m.

A 60-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 died at a hospital in Karnataka's Tumakuru. Eight others had tested positive with him, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 64, officials say. 8:42 p.m.

Two girls were placed in quarantine in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district after they were found to have travelled in the same flight as that of a Mizoram man who tested positive for COVID-19, an official says. 8:35 p.m.

Railways extends the use of its 24-hour helpline numbers -- 138 and 139 -- to answer queries about the novel coronavirus pandemic. 8:34 p.m.

Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 38, officials say. 8:30 p.m.

Union Health Ministry orders doorstep delivery of drugs to elderly CGHS beneficiaries and those having co-morbid conditions like diabetes or undergoing immuno-suppressant treatments so that they don't have to visit wellness centres. 8:23 p.m.

Union Home Ministry exempts farmers engaged in agricultural activities and wholesale vegetable markets operated by Agriculture Produce Market Committee from the purview of the COVID-19 lockdown. 8:12 p.m.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave the national capital in the wake of the 21-day lockdown as the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for them. 8:06 p.m.

A 10-month-old baby in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say. 8:00 p.m.

Northern Railway has been tasked with conducting a feasibility study to ascertain if it can modify non-air conditioned coaches and cabins to be used as isolation wards to treat coronavirus patients, sources say. 8:00 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges radio jockeys to provide feedback on the difficulties and challenges faced by people due to the coronavirus outbreak to help the government resolve their problems swiftly. 7:51 p.m.

HRD Ministry postpones the national medical entrance exam, NEET, which was scheduled for May 3, in view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials say. 7:39 p.m.

Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana, taking the total number of cases in the state to 59, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao says. 7:37 p.m. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warns of strong action against people found posting or sharing wrong information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

7:23 p.m. Goa government has allowed pharmaceutical firms and their supply chains to function during the nationwide lockdown so that production and distribution of medicines are not affected, an official says.

7:23 p.m. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has offered its school buildings for setting up temporary isolation facilities for suspected coronavirus cases, officials say.

7:22 p.m. Prime Minister's Office has directed Union ministers to file a daily report on various measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 such as quarantine and healthcare facilities, sources say.

7:22 p.m. Even if novel coronavirus cases go up to 100 per day in Delhi, arrangements are in place to tackle the situation and the spread of COVID-19 is "quite under control" in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says.

7:21 p.m. India is soon likely to participate in the WHO's multi-country "solidarity trial" for developing potential treatments for COVID-19, Union Health Ministry officials say.

7:08 p.m. A 56-year-old man in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district allegedly committed suicide as he suspected he had contracted coronavirus, police sources say.

7:08 p.m. Indian Navy mobilises its IL38 aircraft to take 60,000 masks requested by the Indian Medical Association from Delhi to Goa to offset a shortfall.

7:06 p.m. Assam government says it will close down markets across state capital Guwahati to avoid overcrowding in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

6:51 p.m. Delhi Police approves delivery of essential goods, including food, groceries and medicines, in the city during the coronavirus lockdown.

6:44 p.m. The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh reached 27 after a man tested positive for coronavirus, a state health official says.

6:37 p.m. Kerala reported 39 fresh cases, taking the total number of people under treatment to 164, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says.

6:30 p.m. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces a Rs 2,200-crore financial package to assist the weaker sections of the society during the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

6:25 p.m. Army distributes rations to migrants and daily wage workers in Kashmir.

6:24 p.m. Vistara announces compulsory leave without pay of up to 3 days for senior employees 5:48 p.m.

CERT-In says there is a spurt in cyberattacks on personal comps since 'work from home' protocol began amid lockdown. 5:36 p.m. PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and says he has mild symptoms.

5:35 p.m. Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir as the number of cases rise to 18.

5:32 p.m. UP Family practices social distancing while performing last rites of loved one.

5:10 p.m. Six more test positive for COVID-19 in UP as the state's count rises to 49. 5:02 p.m.

President asks Governors, Lt Governors to engage Red Cross and religious bodies to contain COVID-19 spread. 5:00 p.m.

Over 3,700 FIRs registered and Rs 1.92 crores collected in fines for lockdown violation in UP, official says. 4:52 p.m. Elderly, differently-abled, and widows will get three months' pension in advance, the Centre says.

4:48 p.m. The police are tracing all persons who came in contact with Jammu and Kashmir's first COVID-19 casualty, DGP Dilbag Singh says.

4:40 p.m. Thrissur district ramps up facilities to meet any Covid-19 4:30 p.m.

Coronavirus found in pangolins smuggled into China, study says. 4:20 p.m.

Malls, stores and SHGs are roped in for home delivery of essential items in Odisha. 4:12 p.m.

India's GDP is likely to grow just 2 per cent in 2020-21, domestic rating agency Icra says. 4:03 p.m.

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind urges Muslims to pray from home. 3:52 p.m.

One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Haryana as the number of cases rise to 19. 3:45 p.m.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba asks states to urgently strengthen surveillance of international travellers who entered the country before lockdown. 3:41 p.m. Nearly 1,200 people with foreign travel history in Jammu and Kashmir identified and shifted to quarantine centres.

3:33 p.m. Over 7,500 home guards help in maintaining coronavirus lockdown in Rajasthan.

3:25 p.m. SC seeks Centre's response on plea for evacuating 850 pilgrims from Iran.

3:21 p.m. Hisar district administration makes stay and food arrangement for stuck Kashmiri youth amid lockdown.

3:13 p.m. DPOOT says it is regularly engaging with e-retailers, traders to ensure smooth supply of essential goods.

3:02 p.m. Control room set up at UP Bhavan to help people facing difficulties amid lockdown 2:54 p.m.

Two women in Noida, and one man in Greater Noida test positive for coronavirus taking the number of cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 17, officials say. 2:32 p.m.

Goa authority will take over Madgaon railway station platforms to provide shelter to homeless, order says. 2:27 p.m.

UAE is taking initiative to help stranded passengers at Dubai airport, including 22 Indians, media report says. 1:52 p.m.

MHA asks states to stop mass exodus of migrant labourers amid coronavirus lockdown. 1:25 p.m.

Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases to 35 in the state, the government says. 12:34 p.m.

IT firm Cognizant says it will give two-third of India staff 25 per cent extra payment over base salary for April amid amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 11:44 a.m.

A man who came in contact with a coronavirus afflicted patient in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh tests positive for the infection, the state government says. 11:31 a.m.

RBI puts EMI payments on all term loans on hold for three months, and cut interest rate by steepest in more than 11 years in an effort to join the fight against coronavirus. 11:18 a.m.

Restrictions continue in Jammu and Kashmir as most mosques and shrines remain closed amid lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. 11:03 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra rises to 135 as five more people test positive. 10:54 a.m.

China reports one local coronavirus case after three days with 54 new imported cases. 10:42 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government provides masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses during the lockdown. 10:02 a.m.

Number of coronavirus cases in India is 724 with a death toll of 17, Health Ministry says. 9:50 a.m.

The US has more coronavirus cases than any other country after more than 16,000 COVID-19 infections were reported there in a single day, taking the number of patients in America to over 85,600. 9:26 a.m.

A 60-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, dies, official says. 9:24 a.m.

Noida administration arranges transport for over 600 workers stranded on roads amid the lockdown. PTI VIS DIV HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.