Toddler tests positive for coronavirus in Navi Mumbai

A one-and-half-year-old boy tested positive for coronavirus in Navi Mumbai on Friday, a civic health official said. This is the eighth case of coronavirus in Navi Mumbai.

The boy's grandfather, a Maulavi (cleric), had come in contact with some Philippines nationals at a mosque in the city. After the Maulavi tested positive, samples of his family members and a domestic servant were sent for testing, and his son and the servant were confirmed to have coronavirus.

The samples of his daughter-in-law and his grandson, who returned from Mumbai recently, were sent for testing subsequently. The boy tested positive on Friday and shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai for treatment, the official said.

As many as 690 people have been advised home quarantine in Navi Mumbai, he said. Across Maharashtra, 28 new coronavirus cases were detected on Friday.

