Highlights at 10 pm

Following are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL203 LDALL LOCKDOWN Centre asks states to stop mass exodus of migrant workers; Amit Shah speaks to CMs New Delhi: The Centre has asked state governments to take steps to prevent a mass exodus of migrant workers in the wake of the national lockdown even as they gathered in thousands in Ghazipur on the Delhi border on Friday desperate to reach their hometowns in adjoining Uttar Pradesh. DEL13 VIRUS-CASES Number of coronavirus cases 724 in India, death toll 17: Health Ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Health Ministry.

DEL191 VIRUS-2NDLD HEALTH MINISTRY India to soon participate in WHO 'solidarity trial' for developing potential COVID-19 drugs: Govt New Delhi: India is soon likely to participate in the WHO's multi-country "solidarity trial" for developing potential treatments for COVID-19, Union Health Ministry officials said on Friday. BOM26 MH-VIRUS-LD CASES 28 more COVID-19 cases in Maha, count 153; suspected patient dies in Mumbai Mumbai: With 28 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, 15 of them in Sangli alone, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 153 on Friday, a health department statement said.

MDS35 KL-VIRUS-LD KERALA 39 fresh cases COVID-19 cases in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 39 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 164, the highest in the country, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the situation as "serious". DEL58 RJ-LD VIRUS-DEATH Rajasthan: 60-yr-old coronavirus patient dies in Bhilwara Jaipur: A 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, has died due to comorbid conditions of heart and kidney ailments, an official said on Friday.

CAL17 AN-VIRUS-LD POSITIVE COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rise to 6 Port Blair: Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to six, a senior official said. MDS28 TL-VIRUS-LD CASES Covid-19 cases mount to 59 in Telangana: Ready with necessary med infra: CM Hyderabad: Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 59, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

BOM28 GJ-VIRUS-CASES With three new cases, coronavirus count in Gujarat at 47 Ahmedabad: With three new cases coming to light on Friday, the number of coronavirus patients in Gujarat reached 47, a senior health department official said. MDS36 TN-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES TN reports six more coronavirus cases, govt steps up action; appoints over 500 doctors Chennai: Six more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday taking the total number of cases to 35 in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister K Palaniswami briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action being taken to tackle the contagion.

BOM29 MP-VIRUS-3RD LD CASES Three more coronavirus cases in MP, count 29 Bhopal: The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh increased to 29 on Friday, with three men, including a railway guard, testing positive, an official said. DEL211 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in UP; count rises to 50: Official Lucknow: Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50, a health official said.

CAL7 BH-VIRUS-LD POSITIVE Fresh coronavirus cases reported in Bihar, 9 afficted Patna: Three fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those who have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 to nine, the health department said on Friday. DEL192 JK-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 positive cases rise to 18 in J-K, over 5,500 under surveillance Jammu: With four more people testing positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 18 on Friday in the Union Territory, where over 5,500 people have been put under surveillance.

MDS39 AP-VIRUS-LD CASES Covid-19 cases rise to 13 in AP as two more persons test positive Amaravati: The coronavirus contagion is slowly spreading in Andhra Pradesh with two more cases reported on Friday, taking the total to 13. DEL89 ART-2NDLD GUJRAL-DEAD Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home New Delhi: Satish Gujral, one of India’s best known artists and architects, has died in his Delhi home, his family said on Friday. He was 94.

LEGAL LGD13 SC-VIRUS-WORKERS Coronavirus: Plea in SC seeks redressal of migrant workers' plight New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking direction to the Centre to redress the plight of thousands of migrant workers who along with their families are "walking on foot" to reach their native places amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown across the country. LGD11 SC-VIRUS-LD IRAN Coronavirus: SC seeks Centre's response on plea for evacuating Indian pilgrims from Iran New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for immediate evacuation of around 500 Indian pilgrims who are stranded in Iran's Qom city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN64 VIRUS-UK-2NDLD JOHNSON British PM Johnson, heath secretary Hancock have coronavirus London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing "mild symptoms", becoming the first world leader to announce the infection. By Aditi Khanna BUSINESS DEL140 BIZ-LDALL RBI RBI 'bazooka' - interest rate cut, EMI freeze, Rs 3.74 lakh cr liquidity to fight corona fallout Mumbai: The RBI on Friday allowed banks to put on hold EMI payments on all term loans for three months, slashed the cost of fresh borrowing by cutting policy interest rate by steepest in more than 11 years and infused a massive Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity as it joined the efforts of the government to counter the economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic. PTI HMB.

