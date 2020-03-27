Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Guj govt to feed migrants but won't allow movement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:19 IST
COVID-19: Guj govt to feed migrants but won't allow movement

Gujarat government on Friday said migrant labourers would be given food and accommodation but won't be allowed to travel to their villages during the 21-day lockdown in force to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, an official said.

The lockdown has left several daily-wagers without jobs and they have been seen moving on foot to their villages, in the absence of public transport, to tide over the resultant cash crunch. "It has been decided that no migrant labourer will be allowed to leave on foot. District administrations have been asked to make arrangements for their food and accommodation. A special helpline number - 1077 - has been set up for migrant workers to contact for help," Ashwini Kumar, secretary in the chief minister's office told reporters here.

Valsad Collector C R Kharsan said police cases will be filed against migrant workers and their employers if they are found travelling to their villages. "Employers or contractors who have employed migrant labourers will have to provide 21 days salary and food to them. If they fail, then migrant workers can contact 1077 helpline. But if anybody tries to travel to their villages, then a police case will be filed against such persons and their employers," Kharsan said.

Secretary in CMO Kumar said earlier, considering the humanitarianism aspect, the chief minister had allowed workers to leave by state transport and private buses, but that has been stopped and they would have to stay where they are presently. "Government had deployed around 150 state transport and 500 private buses to take daily wage workers to Rajasthan and tribal areas of Gujarat in the last two days," he said.

Kumar said people stranded due to the lockdown can call 1070 and seek help, adding that the government would make arrangements for their food and accommodation. He added that the biometric system in place at fair price shops will not be used during April to stall the spread of the coronavirus.

District administration has set up shelters for migrant labourers and they will be provided food and shelter in these shelter homes, the official said, adding that the shelters will be run with NGOs' help..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

France extends virus lockdown as 'difficult days' loom

France on Friday extended its coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks as the premier warned of difficult days to come following a surge in cases that is beginning to put the French health system under pressure. After 365 people died and ...

Cat found infected with coronavirus in Belgium

A pet cat has been infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium after being contaminated by its owner, Belgian health authorities said Friday. Cases of contamination of pets are rare and authorities ruled out any risk of contamination to ...

COVID-19: Meghalaya sets up 4 quarantine centres

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the state government has set up four quarantine centres with a total capacity of 400 beds in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state government has set up two quarant...

Business briefs

Invest India, under the commerce and industry Ministry, on Friday said it has launched a Business Immunity Platform to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on Indias active response to COVID-19. As of Friday morning, it said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020