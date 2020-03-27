Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways relaxes breathalyser-test norms for freight-train crew

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:20 IST
Railways relaxes breathalyser-test norms for freight-train crew

Railways has relaxed the norms of breathalyser test for its crew members running freight trains during the nationwide lockdown period following demands by workers' unions who cited possible spread of coronavirus among its staff. The Railway Board in a letter dated March 27 has, however, said that crew members with known history of alcoholism are not to be allowed this relaxation.

Crew members have to provide a declaration stating that they are not under the influence of alcohol to avail this relaxation, the order stated. The relaxation has been given till April 14, when the 21-day lockdown ends or till the end date of complete lockdown whichever comes first, the order stated. The Railway Board had earlier decided to continue with the breathalyser test and biometric for running staff when the demand for their suspension had come from the unions and zonal railways. Now with passenger service being completely suspended, the Board has taken a decision to relax them. "The relaxation for breathalyser test to be done only for crew operating freight trains in sections where no other passenger trains are running/anticipated at any given point of time in either directions. The crew with known history of alcoholism are not to be allowed this relaxation." The order stated that a declaration for relaxation of breathalyser is to be taken from each crew member, adding that manual signing instead of biometric verification is to be done as was the case prior to introduction of biometric verification.

It also said that manual entry in Crew Management System (CMS) must be ensured instead of breathalyser test and biometric verification so that records are created for billing. "The loco inspectors should make surprise checks for such crew who have not subjected to breathalyser test. The above relaxation is being permitted as a very special case considering the critical situation prevailing and is not be used/quote for any other situation in future," the order clarified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

France extends virus lockdown as 'difficult days' loom

France on Friday extended its coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks as the premier warned of difficult days to come following a surge in cases that is beginning to put the French health system under pressure. After 365 people died and ...

Cat found infected with coronavirus in Belgium

A pet cat has been infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium after being contaminated by its owner, Belgian health authorities said Friday. Cases of contamination of pets are rare and authorities ruled out any risk of contamination to ...

COVID-19: Meghalaya sets up 4 quarantine centres

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the state government has set up four quarantine centres with a total capacity of 400 beds in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state government has set up two quarant...

Business briefs

Invest India, under the commerce and industry Ministry, on Friday said it has launched a Business Immunity Platform to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on Indias active response to COVID-19. As of Friday morning, it said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020