Puducherry Assembly convened to adopt vote-on-account on March

The Puducherry Assembly has been convened on March 30 to adopt a vote-on-account for the first few months of the next fiscal. A notification was issued on Friday by the Secretary to the Assembly A Vincent Rayar stating the session has been scheduled to meet at 9.30 am on March 30.

The session has been convened to adopt a vote-on- account Bill to earmark funds for government departments for the first few months of the fiscal 2020-2021, sources said. Although this is the first session of the current year and would last a few hours, it would commence without the customary address by the Lt Governor, they added.

The Union Territory is in a lockdown for three weeks as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.PTI Corr SS PTI PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.