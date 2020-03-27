Man helping lockdown-affected labourers stabbed, injured

A man who was distributing tea and biscuits to daily wagers hit by the lockdown to contain coronavirus was stabbed by unidentified persons following an altercation in south Mumbai on Friday, police said. The incident happened on Chakala Street in Pydhonie area, said an official.

"Mohammad Saeed Shaikh (24) was stabbed by two men after an altercation when he and his friends were distributing tea and biscuits to workers who have lost their jobs. "He was seriously injured and has been hospitalised.

Efforts are on to nab the culprits," the official added..

