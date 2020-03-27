Freight trains run to ensure supply of essential commodities:

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) is running freight trains to ensure supply of essential commodities during the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, an official said on Friday. Commodities such as salt, sugar, food grains and petroleum products are being transported for public distribution, NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

Items such as potatoes, milk, vegetables and fertilisers are also being transported by private entities, he said. Eight freight rakes with essential commodities had unloaded at various goods sidings on Thursday, Chanda said.

He said 44 more freight trains are expected to enter the NFR system on Friday. Railway staffers are working day and night to ensure that there is no shortage of goods in the markets, he said.

The NFR is maintaining close coordination with state governments, Chanda added..

