35 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

A total of 35 persons have been tested positive in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 on Friday.

  Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  Updated: 27-03-2020 23:00 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 23:00 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 35 persons have been tested positive in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 on Friday. "Our government is taking many steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19. All shops selling essential commodities like milk are open. Till now, 35 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the state," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy said.

One death has occurred in the state due to the coronavirus infection. A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals. 17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

