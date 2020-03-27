35 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

A total of 35 persons have been tested positive in Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 on Friday. "Our government is taking many steps to curtail the spread of COVID-19. All shops selling essential commodities like milk are open. Till now, 35 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the state," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy said.

One death has occurred in the state due to the coronavirus infection. A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals. 17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

