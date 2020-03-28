Number of coronavirus patients in MP rises to 33

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh increased to 33 on Friday, with seven persons, including a railway guard, testing positive, a health official said. A 50-year-old man, a railway guard, tested positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

"He had been referred to the AIIMS by Railway hospital," said a health department official. The man had traveled to Jhansi rencenly, he added. In Jabalpur, two persons who worked at the shop of a businessman who had returned from Dubai tested positive.

The businessman and his family members were the first coronavirus cases in the state. Meanwhile, the Bhopal district administration said that area in one-km radius from the residence of coronavirus patients would considered as a "containment area".

All the residents of a containment area would be home quarantined and traffic would be stopped, the order stated. An additional two-km buffer zone would also be created around such areas.

There are now 16 cases in Indore, eight in Jabalpur, threeeachin Bhopal and Ujjain, two in Shivpuri and one in Gwalior, according to state officials. Two of the 33 patients died earlier this week, both at a hospital in Indore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, ordered closure of all liquor shops -- whether selling `foreign' or `country-made -- as such shops attract crowds, official sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

