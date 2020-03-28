Two suspected militants held in J-K's Baramulla

Security forces on Saturday arrested two suspected militants from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said

During vehicle checking at Pattan town, police arrested two local militants, identified as Showkat Mir and Showkat Yattoo, they said

One pistol, one hand grenade and some ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

