Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

  Updated: 28-03-2020 13:18 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 12:27 p.m.

India's response to COVID-19 has been pre-emptive, pro-active, and graded, the government says. 12:25 p.m.

Two IFS probationers being treated for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand look on way to recovery, while one was discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative twice, official says. 12:06 p.m.

China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei province will resume domestic flight operations from Sunday, officials say. 11:56 a.m.

Developing a vaccine and laying out the strategy to deliver it to every citizen in the world is crucial to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, a logistics expert says. 11:54 a.m.

Restrictions continue in Kashmir as police book several people for organising Friday prayers. 11:40 a.m.

Forty five people are detained in Manipur for violating lockdown orders. 11:36 a.m.

Door-to-door delivery of essentials in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur town will extent to other urban and municipal areas of the district, official says. 11:27 a.m.

The Indian Navy's aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from Goa to Pune-based NIV for testing. 11:22 a.m.

Mother Dairy doubles supply of fruits and vegetables to over 300 tonne a day in Delhi-NCR amid lockdown. 11:09 a.m.

A man in Himachal Pradesh who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered, official says. 10:53 a.m.

Coronavirus cases rise to 873 in India as death toll climbs to 19. 10:50 a.m.

Six more people test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, as number of cases rises to 53 in the state. 10:26 a.m.

Hyundai Motor's CSR arm says it is ordering advanced testing kits for coronavirus from Korea. 10:06 a.m.

US President Donald Trump advises American kids to sit back, behave, wash hands and be proud of the country. 10:00 a.m.

Insofys software engineer who gave a call to the public to sneeze in public to spread the coronavirus has been sacked, the company says. 9:35 a.m.

With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state goes up to 159, officials say. 8:17 a.m.

China reports three deaths and 54 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. 7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the US is ready to supply ventilators to countries in need. 3:54 a.m.

The US announces USD 174 million aid to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India. 2:26 a.m.

US President Donald Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to force auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators for severely ill COVID-19 patients..

