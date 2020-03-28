Kerala reports first COVID-19 death

Kerala reported its first COVID-19 death on Saturday after a 69-year-old man being treated for the virus died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. The man, hailing from Ernakulam, was admitted to the isolation ward on March 22 after his return from Dubai, the government hospital said in a statement.

He was admitted with symptoms of pneumonia but later tested positive for coronavirus, it said. He was also suffering from heart disease and high blood pressure and had udergone a bypass surgery earlier, the statement said.

He breathed his last at 8 AM. The body has been handed over to the relatives, the statement said

